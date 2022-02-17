Classical | Athens | February 18-23

There’s an exciting few days ahead at the Athens Concert Hall, with new talent being given an opportunity to shine, a birthday celebration and a cutting-edge music project.

Starting with its Rising Stars series, the venue presents Swedish violinist Johan Dalene in selected works by Beethoven, Ravel, Sibelius, Prokofiev, Tebogo Monnakgotla and Lera Auerbach on Friday, followed on Saturday by talented British horn soloist Ben Goldscheider with a program that includes classics as well as new compositions by Mark Simpson and Joerg Widmann, and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, recipient of the 2021 Leonard Bernstein Award.

On Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, acclaimed conductor Teodor Currentzis celebrates his birthday with two concerts of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, performed by the Music Aeterna orchestra and choir, with soprano Birgitte Christensen, mezzo Sophie Harmsen, tenor Benjamin Bruns and baritone Johannes Kammler.

Last but not least, on Tuesday, the hall presents EXOrgue, a project focused on a new musical instrument called the organous, which was invented and constructed by Leo Morrell.

For more details and tickets, visit megaron.gr

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilisis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333