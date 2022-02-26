Shedia Birthday | Athens | February 27

Street magazine Shedia turns 9 years old on Sunday and is celebrating its anniversary with a special event at its Shedia Home venue in downtown Athens, a project designed to serve as a community center for the city’s poorer residents and as a means of raising revenue to keep the magazine going. Members of the public are invited to learn about the magazine and about the people it has helped since its inception, with refreshments included. Doors open at 11 a.m. and admission is free of charge, with Covid protocols applying.

Shedia Home, 56 Kolokotroni, tel 213.023.1220