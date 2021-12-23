Chocolate Fest | Athens | December 24 – January 2

Chocaholics unite at the Christmas edition of the Chocolate Fest, which is back for a third year at the Old OSY Depot in downtown Athens. Apart from the usual Yuletide finery, the focus is the great cocoa bean, with brands, pastry chefs and artisans showcasing this amazing product in all its different manifestations. There will also be DJ sets, a small ice-skating rink and other fun stuff. Admission costs 3 euros (by reservation at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876) and opening hours are Monday to Thursday 4-10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The venue is Covid-free, meaning a vaccination or recovery certificate is required by adults, and a negative self-test for minors.

Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi