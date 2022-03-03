WHAT'S ON

Nederlands Dans Theater | Athens | March 10-13

nederlands-dans-theater-athens-march-10-13

The Athens Concert Hall welcomes the world-famous Nederlands Dans Theater for four performances at the Alexandra Trianti Hall. The iconic Dutch contemporary dance ensemble will be performing two new choreographies – Marina Mascarell’s “How to Cope with a Sunset when the Horizon Has Been Dismantled” and Marco Goecke’s “I Love You, Ghosts” – as well as an older one, Jiri Kylian’s “Toss of a Dice.” Tickets range from 15 to 55 euros and shows start at 8 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

Dance
READ MORE
loom-athens-february-3-12
WHAT'S ON

Loom | Athens | February 3-12

the-nutcracker-athens-december-25-26
WHAT'S ON

The Nutcracker | Athens | December 25 & 26

[Valeria Isaeva]
WHAT'S ON

The Nutcracker | Athens | December & January

[Julian Mommert]
WHAT'S ON

Dimitris Pappaioannou | Athens | December 22 – January 16

spyros-kouvaras-athens-december-2-5
WHAT'S ON

Spyros Kouvaras | Athens | December 2-5

[Tasos Vrettos]
WHAT'S ON

U(R)topias | Athens | November 12-21