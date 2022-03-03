Nederlands Dans Theater | Athens | March 10-13

The Athens Concert Hall welcomes the world-famous Nederlands Dans Theater for four performances at the Alexandra Trianti Hall. The iconic Dutch contemporary dance ensemble will be performing two new choreographies – Marina Mascarell’s “How to Cope with a Sunset when the Horizon Has Been Dismantled” and Marco Goecke’s “I Love You, Ghosts” – as well as an older one, Jiri Kylian’s “Toss of a Dice.” Tickets range from 15 to 55 euros and shows start at 8 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr