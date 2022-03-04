Emerson Strings | Athens | March 8

Collectively known as the Emerson Quartet, the violinists Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer, violist Lawrence Dutton and cellist Paul Watkins demonstrate the elegance of what is regarded as one of the world’s leading chamber music ensembles at the Athens Concert Hall on March 8. Named after American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the artists will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No 14 in C sharp minor, Opus 131, and Schubert’s String Quartet No 14 in D minor, D 810, “Death and the Maiden.” The legendary quartet first formed at the Juilliard School in the 1970s has been honored with nine Grammys (including two for Best Classical Album), three Gramophone Awards and the Avery Fisher Prize. Tickets to the Athens show cost 11 to 40 euros and the performance begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr