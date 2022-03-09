Classical Horn | Athens | March 11

One of the world’s leading horn players – and principal horn of the celebrated Berlin Philharmonic – Stefan Dohr, will be demonstrating the instrument’s magic in a concert with the Athens State Orchestra of Stravinsky’s neoclassical masterpiece “Dumbarton Oaks” and Schumann’s imposing “Rhenisch” Symphony. The concert, which is being hosted at the Athens Concert Hall with the support of the German Embassy in Greece, will be conducted by Frank Berman. Tickets cost 15, 20 and 25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr