Christian Löffler & Ergon | Athens | April 4

Following a successful appearance earlier this year, German producer and composer Christian Löffler and the respected Greek contemporary music ensemble Ergon get back together at the Stavros Niarchos Hall. The show is an exploration of the past, present and future of music and comes shortly after the release of Löffler’s album “Parallels” by Deutsche Grammophon, which features downtempo soundscapes from reworked versions of great composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Wagner, Smetana and Bizet. Tickets cost 15 to 20 euros, and can be booked online at ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567. For details, visit snfcc.org.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700