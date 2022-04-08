WHAT'S ON

Martha Graham Company | Athens | April 15-17

The legendary Martha Graham Dance Company returns to Greece with a double bill: “Αcts of Light,” a stripped-down celebration of the dancer as an instrument of expression created by Graham in 1981; and the European premiere of a reimagined version of “Canticle for Innocent Comedians,” hailed as an ode to nature. The dance ensemble will be performing at the Athens Concert Hall and tickets range from 24 to 55 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

