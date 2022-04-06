Kavakos for Ukraine | Athens | April 14

Award-winning Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos is dedicating a special show at the Athens Concert Hall to the victims of the Ukraine war. Also featuring Elias Livieratos on viola, Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin on cello and Vassilis Varvaressos on piano, this evening of Brahms will be raising funds for the reconstruction of a maternity hospital in the port of Mariupol that was destroyed by Russian shelling, and which Greece has vowed to rebuild. All the artists are appearing pro bono. Tickets range from 20 to 70 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr