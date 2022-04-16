Sacred Music Festival | Athens | April 18-20

More than 60 concerts and events at 17 historical landmarks around downtown Athens make up the rich program of the Greek National Opera’s first-ever Sacred Music Festival, taking place over three days in the runup to Greek Orthodox Easter on April 24. The event celebrates music invoked by or written for religious purposes with the aim of casting light on the multidimensional contribution of sacred music to the development and evolution of Western culture. For details about the artists taking part and the program, visit nationalopera.gr.