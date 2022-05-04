WHAT'S ON

Horrorant Film Festival | Athens & Thessaloniki | May 5-15

White-knuckle buffs will be happy to hear that the Horrorant Film Festival is back at the Elize movie theater in Athens and the Vakoura in Thessaloniki from May 5-15. The program comprises 62 films in total, of which 25 are features, as well as talks, presentations and more. Opening the event is “Post Mortem,” Hungary’s first big horror production, directed by Peter Bergendy (“The Exam,” “Trezor”). Tickets cost 5 euros per screening or 40 euros for the entire event.

Elize, 12 Nymfaiou, Ilissia, tel 210.748.8144;

Vakoura, 8 Michail Ioannou, tel 2310.233.665

