Theo Angelopoulos Homage | Athens | January 29 – March 2

Photographer Nikos Nikolopoulos is showing a series of stills taken on the set of Theo Angelopoulos’ last film, before the internationally acclaimed director was killed in a traffic accident while working, on January 24, 2012. The photographs, which are being shown for the first time, have been blown up to illustrate the director’s larger-than-life personality and his important contribution to European cinema, with award-winning films such as “Eternity and a Day,” “Ulysses’ Gaze,” “The Weeping Meadow,” “Landscape in the Mist,” “Voyage to Cythera” and more. “The Other Sea” would have been his 14th film. The exhibition is hosted by the City of Athens’ Melina Cultural Center. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Tuesdays-Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Melina Cultural Center, 66A Irakleidon & Thessalonikis, Thiseio, tel 210.345.2150