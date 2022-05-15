Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | May 16

Acclaimed German pianist and conductor Justus Frantz will take the podium at the Athens Concert Hall on May 16 to conduct the Underground Youth Orchestra – a local ensemble comprising professional musicians and young amateur talent – in a selection of Mozart and Beethoven. The Greek orchestra will be joined by Frantz’s award-winning son, Justus Konstantin, on the piano. Tickets cost 16 and 24 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr