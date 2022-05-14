Kalamata International Dance Festival | Messinia | July 15-24

If you’re visiting the southern Peloponnese this summer, try to fit in a show at the Kalamata International Dance Festival, which promises an exciting roster of choreographers and groups. Some of the highlights of this year’s event include “Neighbors,” the festival’s first international co-production with the esteemed Sadler’s Wells of London, and “Triptych,” which is the result of a new reworking of three pieces – “The Missing Door,” “The Lost Room” and “The Hidden Floor” – created by the Peeping Tom team for the Netherlands Dance Theater. To find out more about the program and how to reserve tickets, visit kalamatadancefestival.gr.