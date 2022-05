Italian pop tenor Alessandro Safina is coming to Athens with a medley of his signature opera-pop-rock mashups. He will be performing for one night only, at the CT Garden Theater, and tickets range from 20 to 40 euros. They can be booked online at viva.gr or ct.gr, or by phone at 11876 or 211.770.1700.

