Mitsuko Uchida | Athens | May 24

World-renowned Japanese pianist Mitsuko Uchida is coming to the Athens Concert Hall with a program that organizers say expresses her interests and aspirations as an artist: clarity in classical form, expressiveness and experimentation. To this end, the award-winning and critically acclaimed musician will perform selected pieces by Gyorgy Kurtag, Mozart and Schumann. Tickets cost 16 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

Music
