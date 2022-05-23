WHAT'S ON

The Body & Technology | Athens | May 23 – July 10

The Body & Technology | Athens | May 23 – July 10
[SpY Studio]

A year after “You and AI,” the Onassis Cultural Center picks up where that exhibition left off to present “Plasmata: Bodies, Dreams and Data.” The multimedia and interdisciplinary show at the Pedion tou Areos park seeks to explore the notion of the body – individual, collective, human, non-human and planetary – and its interaction with technology. The expansive program of events comprises pavilions showcasing 25 international pieces, new commissions, more than 250 square meters of LED works, and an artificial moon 70 meters above the ground, made using laser beams by night, as well as events and activities. To find out more, visit Onassis.org.

Exhibition Special Event
READ MORE
Art Meets Artifacts | Athens | To August 20
WHAT'S ON

Art Meets Artifacts | Athens | To August 20

Museum Night & Day | Athens | May 14 & 18
WHAT'S ON

Museum Night & Day | Athens | May 14 & 18

Anastasia Archonti Retrospective | Athens | To June 30
WHAT'S ON

Anastasia Archonti Retrospective | Athens | To June 30

Electras of the World | Athens | April 28 – May 10
WHAT'S ON

Electras of the World | Athens | April 28 – May 10

Sotiris Danezis | Piraeus | To May 29
WHAT'S ON

Sotiris Danezis | Piraeus | To May 29

Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To June 19
WHAT'S ON

Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To June 19