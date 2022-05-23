The Body & Technology | Athens | May 23 – July 10

A year after “You and AI,” the Onassis Cultural Center picks up where that exhibition left off to present “Plasmata: Bodies, Dreams and Data.” The multimedia and interdisciplinary show at the Pedion tou Areos park seeks to explore the notion of the body – individual, collective, human, non-human and planetary – and its interaction with technology. The expansive program of events comprises pavilions showcasing 25 international pieces, new commissions, more than 250 square meters of LED works, and an artificial moon 70 meters above the ground, made using laser beams by night, as well as events and activities. To find out more, visit Onassis.org.