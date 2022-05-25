Avant Garde Festival | Athens | May 26 – June 15

More than 100 entries from different parts of the world make up the program of this year’s Avant Garde Film Festival, being hosted in all three cinemas of the Greek Film Archive, including its open-air Lais theater, and online. The program also include talks, Q&As and masterclasses with special guests, exhibitions and more. The event opens with “Alcarras,” a Spanish-Italian drama about a family of peach farmers in Catalonia by Carla Simon that won the Golden Bear for the Best Film at the Berlinale, and closes with a restored director’s cut version of Brian de Palma’s cult camp-glam classic “Phantom of the Paradise.” It is organized with the support of the embassies and cultural centers of Portugal, France, Lithuania and Italy in Athens. For details and tickets, visit tainiothiki.gr

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos, Kerameikos, tel 210.360.9695