Electronica Festival | Athens | May 27-28

Athens’ biggest electronic music festival, ADD is taking place this year at the Pireos 260 venue, under the umbrella of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival. More than 40 top names on the international dance scene will be working the decks from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. the following day on Mat 27 and 28, while there will be lounge areas, cocktail bars and a food court keeping the crowd fueled. The lineup includes Anetha, Apollonia, Ben Klock, Egyptian Lover, Hector Oaks, I Hate Models, Kim Ann Foxman, Pantha du Prince Live A/V, Planetary Assault Systems Live, Rebekah, Rhadoo, Tiga and Wallis. ADD 2022 is a cashless event, whereby admission and products consumed during the festival are paid for via an electronic bracelet. To find out more, visit addfestival.gr.