Nick Mason | Thessaloniki & Athens | June 3 & 4

Legendary British drummer Nick Mason, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is coming to Greece with his Saucerful of Secrets band for two nights at the Moni Lazariston in Thessaloniki on Friday and Technopolis in Athens on Saturday. The iconic influential musician’s new band – Mason, bassist Guy Pratt (Icehouse), guitarists Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) and Lee Harris – focuses on music from Pink Floyd’s early years. Tickets for the Thessaloniki show are available online at ticketmaster.gr and for Athens at viva.gr.

Moni Lazariston, 25-27 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.589.185;

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300