Scorpions & Alice Cooper | Athens | July 6

The “godfather of shock rock,” American singer-songwriter Alice Cooper, is the opening act for German rock legends the Scorpions at Athens’ Olympic Stadium (OAKA) on July 6, performing iconic tracks like “Poison” and “House of Fire,” as well as selections from his 2021 album “Detroit Stories.” The Scorpions are returning to Greece – where they enjoy a massive loyal following – as part of a tour promoting their latest album, “Rock Believer,” launched 50 years after their international debut in 1972. Doors will open at 5.30 p.m. and ticket prices range from 50 to 190 euros in the arena and 35 to 120 euros in the stands. They are available at Public stores and on its website, online at viva.gr and by calling 211.770.1700.

Olympic Stadium (OAKA), Spyros Louis Avenue, Maroussi