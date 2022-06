In “Amazing,” choreographer Ioanna Portolou and the Griffon Dance Co explore the best and worst of human nature as it emerges when the status quo is radically or violently disrupted, but also our ability to transcend adversity. Portolou’s latest piece will be performed at Pireos 260 as part of the Athens Festival, which also hosted the choreographer’s “KAOS” in 2018 and “Porn” in 2017. The show contains nudity. For details and tickets, visit aefestival.gr.