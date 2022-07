The Kalamata International Dance Festival, the biggest event on Greece’s dance calendar, gets under way in the capital of Messinia in the southwestern Peloponnese, running July 15-24.

Titled “Ode to Beauty,” this year’s event brings together six productions by 14 dance companies from 10 countries, and another 10 groups from Greece.

Performances take place at different venues around the city and full program details are available at kalamatadancefestival.gr.