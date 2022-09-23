WHAT'S ON

Art Book Fair | Athens | September 23-25

Art Book Fair | Athens | September 23-25

With 80 exhibitors from Greece and abroad and 60 entries at the Common Table, the annual Art Book Fair is back bigger and better this year. The event takes place at the Athens Conservatory (Vassileos Constantinou & Rigilis) from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Offerings cover a wide range of subjects, from design and visual arts to poetry and typography, showcase emerging trends and shed light on independent publishing efforts in countries off the beaten path such as Albania, Syria, Peru and Argentina.

