Flower Show | Athens | To May 15

The Kifissia flower show is back for its 68th edition, running in the leafy northern Athenian suburb’s central public park through May 15. The show brings together 70 flower growers and sellers presenting an array of more than 2,000 types of plants, as well as landscape gardeners who are on hand to answer questions and provide tips about sprucing up your balcony, your office or your garden. The operating hours of the show, which takes place at the central Alsos Kifissias Park, are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with free admission until 4 p.m. After that, the admission fee is 1.50 euros.