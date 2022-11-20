WHAT'S ON

I Am (VR) | Athens | December 9-30

I Am (VR) | Athens | December 9-30
[Markus Selg & Rodrik Biersteker]

Inspired by the Delphi Oracle aphorism “know thyself,” acclaimed theater director Susanne Kennedy and multimedia artist Markus Selg in collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Rodrik Biersteker present “I Am (VR)” at the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org). The virtual installation takes the visitor on a 35-minute psychedelic journey into the mind through a VR headset and a series of rooms, doorways and passages designed to tap into primordial emotions. The installation is in English and is restricted to people over the age of 13.

Visual Arts Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital Arts | Athens | To May 29
WHAT'S ON

Digital Arts | Athens | To May 29

AI & Music | Athens | November 6-8
WHAT'S ON

AI & Music | Athens | November 6-8

Meizon Ensemble | Athens | November 21
WHAT'S ON

Meizon Ensemble | Athens | November 21

Kostis Velonis | Athens | November 19 – January 7
WHAT'S ON

Kostis Velonis | Athens | November 19 – January 7

Kids & Teens Film Fest | Athens | November 19 & 20
WHAT'S ON

Kids & Teens Film Fest | Athens | November 19 & 20

Jose Ney Mila Espinosa | Athens | November 18-23
WHAT'S ON

Jose Ney Mila Espinosa | Athens | November 18-23