A celebration of how technology has allowed artists to expand their creative horizons, the Athens Digital Arts Festival turns 18 this year and is dedicated to the theme “FutuRetro.” Running through May 29 in the former Notos Home department store in downtown Kotzia Square, the mixed-media event focuses on science fiction and futurism to ponder how the present looked in the past and how the future appears to artists today. To find out more, check out www.adaf.gr.