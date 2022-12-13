Artist Maria Fragoudaki, in collaboration with ART HUB Athens, is holding an online crowdfunding campaign called #ArtActsForKids in support of children and adults with visual impairments. The artist has donated two limited edition prints and four original paintings to the fundraising effort, which runs until 1 January 2023. All proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be donated to Amimoni, which provides education, care and treatment to children and adults with visual impairments. #ArtActsForKidsis a personal initiative of Fragoudakis, who lives and works between Athens and New York. In her work she uses a variety of visual languages such as painting, sculpture, installation art and performance to create narratives that come to life, using materials including fabric, plaster and paint. A mother of three children, she took the initiative to create # ArtActsForKids in order to help and raise awareness through art for the benefit of children in need. She hopes to make the initiative an annual event and to support different organisations that help children. For more information, click here.

