Animal Shelter | Athens | December 17-18
The municipal shelter for strays of the Vyronas Municipality and Adopt a Paw Today are holding a Christmas bazaar on Saturday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to raise funds for the important work they do. Featuring handmade ornaments, jewelry, crafts, knitwear and clothing, a raffle, entertainment from the area’s Air Scout club and the opportunity to meet dog trainers and working dogs, the event is being hosted by the Pangrati Project (28 Spyrou Mercouri & Douridos), with the support of Hippie Pets and the Air Scout Association.