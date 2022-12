Covers from the golden age of swing in the 1930s and 40s is what Jeepers Creepers – a local act formed in 2017 – is best at. The band will be appearing at the Half Note jazz club (halfnote.gr; tickets from viva.gr) with some of their biggest crowd-pleasers, but also with original compositions.

