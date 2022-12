The legendary Jive Aces will be swinging in the new year at the Half Note jazz club (halfnote.gr; tickets from viva.gr), taking up a weeklong residency. Starting out from East London in 1989, the Jive Aces are lead singer Ian Clarkson, drummer Peter Howell, bassist Ken Smith and sax player “Big” John Fordham, and have 11 albums to their name and more than 3.7 million views on YouTube.

