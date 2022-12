Multi-award-winning singer, composer, songwriter and social activist Alexia joins forces at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.gr) with the Greek branch of El Sistema, a youth orchestra, founded to promote social inclusion in the arts. Accompanied by a six-member jazz band, this dynamic team of artists will be staging a series of uplifting Christmas concerts at the SNFCC’s Stavros Niarchos Hall.

