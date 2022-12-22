WHAT'S ON

Goulandris Museum | Athens | December 23-31

Goulandris Museum | Athens | December 23-31

There’s a whole week of family fun to be had at the Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr) in central Athens over the Christmas holidays, starting with a concert on December 23 by the Athens Conservatory Children’s Choir at 6 p.m. On that same day, the museum cafe will be serving Christmas-themed dishes, not to mention all the great gift and ornament ideas at the museum shop. From December 27-31, meanwhile, creative and educational activities will be held at the Christmas Camp, for kids aged 5-10.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jive Aces | Athens | December 28 – January 3
WHAT'S ON

Jive Aces | Athens | December 28 – January 3

Alexia & El Sistema | Athens | December 19-26
WHAT'S ON

Alexia & El Sistema | Athens | December 19-26

Jeepers Creepers | Athens | December 22
WHAT'S ON

Jeepers Creepers | Athens | December 22

Morricone Tribute | Athens | December 16
WHAT'S ON

Morricone Tribute | Athens | December 16

Messiah | Athens | December 16
WHAT'S ON

Messiah | Athens | December 16

Italian Tenors | Thessaloniki | December 30
WHAT'S ON

Italian Tenors | Thessaloniki | December 30