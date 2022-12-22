Goulandris Museum | Athens | December 23-31

There’s a whole week of family fun to be had at the Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr) in central Athens over the Christmas holidays, starting with a concert on December 23 by the Athens Conservatory Children’s Choir at 6 p.m. On that same day, the museum cafe will be serving Christmas-themed dishes, not to mention all the great gift and ornament ideas at the museum shop. From December 27-31, meanwhile, creative and educational activities will be held at the Christmas Camp, for kids aged 5-10.

