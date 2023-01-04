WHAT'S ON

Goran Bregovic | Athens | January 5

Serbian singer-songwriter Goran Bregovic returns to the stage of the Christmas Theater (info at ct.gr; tickets at viva.gr) with memorable tracks from his electrifying soundtracks for Emir Kusturica’s “Time of the Gypsies,” “Arizona Dream” and “Underground.” Joined by his Wedding and Funeral Band and an ensemble of 10 strings and choristers, Bregovic will also be playing some of his most popular Balkan Gypsy tunes, as well as selections from his passion project, “Three Letters from Sarajevo.”

