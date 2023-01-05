I Am (VR) | Athens | To January 8
Inspired by the Delphi Oracle aphorism “know thyself,” acclaimed theater director Susanne Kennedy and multimedia artist Markus Selg, in collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Rodrik Biersteker, present “I Am (VR)” at the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org), for just a few more days. The virtual installation takes the visitor on a 35-minute psychedelic journey into the mind through a VR headset and a series of rooms, doorways and passages designed to tap into primordial emotions. The installation is in English and is restricted to people over the age of 13.