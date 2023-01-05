I Am (VR) | Athens | To January 8

Inspired by the Delphi Oracle aphorism “know thyself,” acclaimed theater director Susanne Kennedy and multimedia artist Markus Selg, in collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Rodrik Biersteker, present “I Am (VR)” at the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org), for just a few more days. The virtual installation takes the visitor on a 35-minute psychedelic journey into the mind through a VR headset and a series of rooms, doorways and passages designed to tap into primordial emotions. The installation is in English and is restricted to people over the age of 13.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy