The Classical Ballet of Eastern Europe is bringing Sergei Prokofiev’s all-time classic “Cinderella” to the stage of the Christmas Theater (ct.gr), for three shows in March (at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 12 noon and 7 p.m. on Sunday). The family-friendly production is based on the choreography by Rostislav Zakharov, adapted by Sergey Bobrov. Tickets (from viva.gr or tel 211.770.1700) range from 15 to 35 euros.

