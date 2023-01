Regarded as a pioneer of the Arte Povera movement, Italy’s Pier Paolo Calzolari is showing work for the sixth time at the Bernier/Eliades Gallery (bernier-eliades.com), through January 26. Titled “Demons and Dew,” his new show is described by the curator as “a meditation on the transience and delicate beauty of everyday life.”

