The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) continues its Cosmos concert series with an appearance by Swedish indie-folk singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez. Performing at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, the talented musician and singer will be performing songs from his fourth album “Local Valley,” released in 2021, among others. For tickets, visit the venue’s website.

