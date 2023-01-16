Ross Daly Quartet | Athens | January 21-23

WHAT'S ON

Ireland-to-Greece transplant Ross Daly – founder of the Labyrinth Musical Workshop on Crete – is returning to Athens with his ensemble and a few special guests for a fresh run of shows at the Half Note (halfnote.gr) following sold-out performances last November. His career-spanning set demonstrates all the different musical influences – stretching from northwest Africa, across the Mediterranean and all the way to India – that shaped Daly’s personal idiom.

