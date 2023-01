Up-and-coming violin soloist Danae Papamattheou-Matschke teams up with her father, the internationally renowned pianist Uwe Matschke, and cellist Kerstin Feltz to take on two towering works of the 19th and 20th century chamber music repertoire: Brahms’ Piano Trio No 1 and Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No 2. The show at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12 and 18 euros.

