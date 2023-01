In one of the most exciting bits of news on the local arthouse music scene this year, singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis has got back together with his band after a break of almost two decades to revisit old classics and write new work. The act is on stage every Thursday and Friday through the end of the month at the Vox music stage (16 Iera Odos, Kerameikos, tel 210.347.5900). Tickets cost 15 euros and can be booked in advance at viva.gr.

