Tickets are selling out fast at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for the latest production by award-winning and critically acclaimed Greek choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou. The sci-fi inspired “INK” is a study on the limits of a reality via a powerful duet Papaioannou wrote for himself and Suka Horn, though demand for tickets saw the 58-year-old choreographer also bringing in dancer Haris Fragoulis to add more performances.

