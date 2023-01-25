WHAT'S ON

Piano Days | Athens | January 28 & 29

The weekend is all about the piano at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), which has put together a program of concerts and other events, both for adults and children, dedicated to this majestic instrument. Among other highlights, the great Jean Lοuis Steuerman will play Bach, Nikos Laaris invites the audience to join him on stage for a “mystical” performance, young soloists will get to perform on a Steinway Concert Grand, and Dimitris Karydis, Nikos Stavlas, Petros Moschos and Michalis Angelakis will present a special program on two pianos.

