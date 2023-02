Greek singer Yiannis Parios, who over the course of five decades has given us dozens of iconic Greek ballads, will be playing a career-spanning set titled “Oh, Love!” at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) for three nights. Ticket prices range from 35 to 70 euros and are selling out fast. They can be booked in advance at viva.gr.

