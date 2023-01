Italian virtuoso violinist Domenico Nordio and his partner on the piano, Orazio Sciortino, are performing at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for a single night on February 1. Organized in cooperation with the Italian Cultural Institute of Athens, the concert comprises Luigi Dallapiccola’s Tartiniana Seconda, Johannes Brahms’ Violin Sonata No 2 and his the Scherzo from Sonata F-A-E, and Sergey Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No 1.

