Jazz Chronicles | Athens | February 5

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (snfcc.org) Jazz Chronicles series continues on Sunday with Martha Mavroidi and her band (Giannis Papadopoulos on piano, Giorgos Ventouris on bass and Dimitris Klonis on drums). The act, which is renowned for its ability to blend the music of the Balkans and the Middle East with the exotic elements of the Eastern Mediterranean and jazz, will be performing at the Lighthouse, at 9 p.m. Tickets should be booked in advance, at ticketservices.gr.

