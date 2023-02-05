3 Rooms | Athens | February 15-16 & 18-19

The Greek National Opera Ballet (nationalopera.gr) is reprising its hugely successful production “3 Rooms,” a triptych of pieces by GNO Ballet Director Konstantinos Rigos and his celebrated counterparts Jiri Kylian from the Czech Republic and Ohad Naharin from Israel. Inspired by Byzantine music, Rigos presents “The Pedal Tone for a Child,” a new piece based on the music by Giorgos Koumentakis, alongside Kylian’s “Petite Mort,” first presented in Salzburg to mark the centennial of Mozart’s death, and Naharin’s “Minus 16,” a genre-blending piece that seeks to eliminate the boundaries between dancer and audience.

