St Paul’s Sessions | Athens | March 4, April 1 & 29, May 6

One of the Greek capital’s most interesting and innovative music events, St Paul’s Sessions (stpaulssessions.gr), is back and has moved out of the Anglican church where it started and into the unfinished Ioannis Despotopoulos amphitheater in the Athens Conservatory. Its next show is on March 4 and features Austrian electronica composer and guitarist Christian Fennesz and Abul Mogard, the alter-ego of Guido Zen, an Italian musician currently based in Rome. Tickets cost 20 euros and are expected to sell out fast, as the series is very popular. The next dates after that are April 1, with Ukrainian composer and pianist Lubomyr Melnyk; April 29, with US act Marc Ribot (a master of the Hammond b3 organ) and the Jazz Bins; and May 6, with German electronica pioneer Alva Noto.

