The ever-popular Luz Casal, who made her name internationally as the muse of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, is coming to Athens’ Christmas Theater (ct.gr) for two nights (tickets at viva.gr or tel 11876). She will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra in a career-spanning set that includes famous ballads like “Piensa en mi,” “Un Αno de Amor” and “No me importa nada.”

