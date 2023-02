The Goethe Institute (goethe.de/athen) brings the Berlin Philharmonic to Athens by live link, giving classical music aficionados an opportunity to enjoy selected performances by the highly respected ensemble. On Saturday, February 18, Matthias Pintscher will be on the podium conducting the orchestra in a program of works by Ligeti, Zimmermann and Martinu. The live screening of the performance starts at 7.45 p.m. at the institute’s auditorium.

